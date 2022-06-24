Highest 7th wicket partnership in Test cricket: England Test partnership records for seventh wicket

Highest 7th wicket partnership: The English pair still has a lot of runs to score in order to register a world-record stand.

England batter Jonny Bairstow and debutant pacer Jamie Overton have entered the record books on the back of their unbeaten 209-run seventh-wicket partnership on the second day of the third Test against New Zealand in Leeds today.

Brought together at the crease by a terrible display of batting in the afternoon session, Bairstow and Overton rescued England from 55/6 to end the day at 264/6 in 49 overs.

In complete tatters at one point in time today, England not only managed to avoid the follow-on but now also stand a chance to gain a first-innings lead at the Headingley tomorrow.

The fact that Bairstow and Overton consumed only 223 deliveries to score the number of runs they scored is a primary reason why England have been able to stage yet another dramatic comeback in this series.

Bairstow, who brought up a 10th Test century before Stumps, walked back to the pavilion after scoring 130* (126) with the help of 21 fours at a strike rate of 103.17.

Overton, on the other hand, is on the brink of a maiden century in his first-ever international match. In spite of not having a batting reputation unlike his twin brother Craig, Overton batted splendidly well to score 89* (106) including 12 fours and two sixes.

Highest 7th wicket partnership in Test cricket

Batters Runs Team Opposition Venue Year Denis Atkinson & Clairmonte Depeiaza 347 West Indies Australia Kensington Oval 1955 Waqar Hasan & Imtiaz Ahmed 308 Pakistan New Zealand Bagh-e-Jinnah 1955 Shane Dowrich & Jason Holder 295 West Indies England Kensington Oval 2019 Rohit Sharma & Ravichandran Ashwin 280 India West Indies Eden Gardens 2013 BJ Watling & Mitchell Santner 261 New Zealand England Bay Oval 2019

Readers must note that Bairstow and Overton’s 209-run seventh-wicket partnership is the highest seventh-wicket partnership among England batters.

Stumps on day two! The Headingley crowd show their appreciation for Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton 🤩👏#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/8WNep5R7A4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 24, 2022

In what is the 16th highest seventh-wicket partnership overall, the two right-handed batters will have a lot of runs on Day 3 if they are to dominate the aforementioned list.