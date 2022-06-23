Jamie and Craig Overton relation: Is Jamie Overton brother of Craig Overton?

Jamie and Craig Overton relation: 28-year old Jamie Overton will be making his Test debut against New Zealand in Leeds today.

During the first day of the third Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Leeds, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and chose bat.

“For us, it’s about those small improvements, a lot of good in the last two games but try and build on that,” Williamson told Sky Sports at the toss. A couple of changes for the visitors have come in the form of Williamson and fast bowler Neil Wagner replacing fast bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry in the Playing XI.

Much like Williamson, England captain Ben Stokes also wanted to bat first at the Headingley. Having already won the series, Stokes laid emphasis on “looking to continue” the good form.

“The way we did it [Trent Bridge victory] was the most pleasing thing. The way we operated the whole five days was fantastic. We’ve built something great over the past two weeks, we’re going to look to continue,” Stokes told Sky Sports at the toss.

A solitary change for England, as announced yesterday, has come in the form of debutant pacer Jamie Overton replacing veteran injured pacer James Anderson.

Readers must note that Overton has pinned none other than his twin brother Craig Overton for a Test spot in this match. Younger of the two twin brothers, Jamie received his first-ever England cap from Craig at Headingley today.

Jamie Overton being presented his Test cap by his brother Craig. Family in the huddle, too. James Anderson also presented a 25th Test cap to Jack Leach. pic.twitter.com/CLU7rM3y7w — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) June 23, 2022

Had England rested another veteran in Stuart Broad to present an opportunity to Craig, Overtons would’ve become the first pair of twins to play for England in the same Test match. While twin sisters Jill and Jane Powell had played for England in 1970s and 80s but never got a chance to play together in a Test.

As far as men’s cricket is concerned, Sam and Tom Curran have played together for England in white-ball cricket of late. Former cricketers Adam and Ben Hollioake were the last English brothers to represent England together in a Test match.

Craig, who had first played for England in an away Ashes Test in 2017, has played eight Tests and four ODIs in his five-year old international career.

It is noteworthy that the two brothers were playing against each other in a Somerset vs Surrey County Championship 2022 match as recent as last week.