Highest balls faced in Test Cricket: Which player has faced most balls in a Test innings?

Highest balls faced in Test Cricket: West Indies batter Kraigg Brathwaite is playing a marathon innings versus England during 2nd Test.

During the second Test match of the ongoing England tour of West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, Windies opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite is on course of a marathon knock during the first innings.

After England posted a mammoth 507-9 d in their first innings, the Windies batters had no option but to play the catch-up game, with only a couple of days’ play left in the match.

Resuming Day 4 with the overnight score of 288-4, the Windies batters led by Brathwaite dropped down their guards altogether perhaps with the realization that a Draw is the best possible result that they can achieve from here on.

Resultantly, during the morning session mere 63 runs were scored by their batters across 34 Overs, with the loss of the nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph (19).

Having hit his 10th Test century the previous day, Brathwaite, at Lunch, played out as many as 444 deliveries to remain unbeaten at 145 runs. With 351-5 posted on the scoreboard, West Indies still trail by another 156 in their first innings.

A notable feature of Kraigg Brathwaite’s game this series has been how little he’s left the ball. Just 32 deliveries from the seamers have drawn no shot from Brathwaite in the opening two Tests – he’s trusted his defence. #WIvENG @IGcom pic.twitter.com/4iGMUpo0CG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 19, 2022

Highest balls faced in Test Cricket

As far as the most number of deliveries faced by a batter during a Test innings is concerned, Brathwaite, as of now, is nowhere near the world record holder.

The record is held by former England batter Len Hutton, who faced as many as 847 deliveries to come up with an individual score of 364 runs against Australia in the year 1938, at The Oval.

Amongst the active group of players, only India’s Cheteshwar Pujara comes close. The right-handed batter faced 525 deliveries against Australia in 2017 at Ranchi. Despite his marathon knock Pujara is still placed at the 30th spot in the list.

Top-5 players who have faced most balls in a Test innings