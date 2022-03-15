Kensington Oval Barbados Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Bridgetown Tests?

Kensington Oval Barbados Test records and stats: Barbados will be hosting a Test match after more than three years.

The second Test of the ongoing England’s tour of West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval from today onward. Having hosted England for a five-match T20I series as recent as January this year, Barbados will be hosting a Test match after more than three years.

It is noteworthy that that West Indies have won 25 and lost 12 out of the 54 Tests they’ve played at this venue in almost the last century now. England, who were also the visiting team in the last Test here, have won three and lost six out of their 16 Barbados Tests till date.

Following an uninteresting draw in Antigua, both fans and players would be eager to watch a result coming their way in the second Test. While West Indies haven’t confirmed their Playing XI till now, England have included debutant fast bowler Saqid Mahmood in place of injured pacer Mark Wood for this match.

Kensington Oval Barbados Test records

Some absolute West Indian greats namely Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1,447), Brian Lara (1,339), Desmond Haynes (1,210), Vivian Richards (959) and Garry Sobers (914) are the highest run-scorers in Bridgetown Tests. Below is a list of highest Test run-scorers at this venue among active Test players:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Jason Holder (WI) 9 450 202* 56.25 1 3 Denesh Ramdin (WI) 6 352 166 39.11 1 1 Darren Bravo (WI) 6 335 82 30.45 0 3 Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) 6 276 68 23 0 2 Shane Dowrich (WI) 3 234 116* 46.8 1 1

As far as active English Test players are concerned, Ben Stokes (88), Rory Burns (86), Jos Buttler (68) and Joe Root (60) have scored a few runs here.

While the list of highest wicket-takers is also dominated by legendary West Indian bowlers namely Courtney Walsh (53), Curtly Ambrose (52), Malcolm Marshal (49) and Joel Garner (31), several active bowlers have also done well at this venue in the past. Below is a list of highest Test run-scorers at this venue among active Test players:

Bowlers Wickets Matches Average SR 5 Kemar Roach (WI) 6 29 17.06 36.7 1 Jason Holder (WI) 5 24 10.95 34 1 Shannon Gabriel (WI) 5 21 17.04 38.4 1 James Anderson (ENG) 3 15 20.4 44.2 2 Ishant Sharma 1 10 10.8 24.8 1

Highest innings totals at Kensington Oval