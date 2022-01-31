Highest individual PSL score: Full list of highest PSL scores by a player

Highest individual PSL score: The batter from Lahore Qalandars scored one of the highest individual scores in the PSL last night.

During the sixth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in Karachi, Lahore Qalandars opening batter Fakhar Zaman’s maiden PSL century played a titular role in a 6-wicket victory.

Chasing a 171-run target, Zaman scored a match-winning 106 (60) with the help of 12 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 176.66 as the visitors sealed the chase with four deliveries remaining in the match.

Opening the batting with Abdullah Shafique (8), Zaman hit as many as three boundaries off Aamer Yamin in the second over. Soon, Mohammad Ilyas was welcomed by a six and four as Zaman continues to find boundaries despite fall of wickets from the other end.

It was on the fourth delivery of the 12th over that Zaman ran a single off Karachi all-rounder Imad Wasim to complete his half-century. In the following Wasim over, Zaman hit two consecutive sixes to reduce the required run rate to 10.

What followed was a flurry of boundaries peaking with the 31-year old player hitting a six and three fours off Ilyas in the 18th over as the team needed only nine runs off two overs. It was in the 18th over only that Zaman completed his second T20 century.

Zaman, who has become only the second Qalandars batter and eighth overall to score a PSL century, ended up registering the sixth-highest score in the history of the tournament.

Highest individual PSL score

This is one of the all time great innings in the PSL by Fakhar Zaman🔥🔥 #PSL7 — Haroon (@hazharoon) January 30, 2022