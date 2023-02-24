“Main unka coach thodi hoon”: Babar Azam gives savage reply to journalist about Karachi Kings PSL 2023 performance

Be it for Pakistan or Karachi Kings or Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistani journalists practice no leniency when it comes to asking questions to a captain named Babar Azam sitting in front of them. While some of these questions fit very well to the narrative around the match/ tournament, some are merely asked to appear stern in front of Azam.

With the star cricketer seeming to have developed a thick skin to the second category of questions, his responses are often hysterical nowadays. Azam, who doesn’t mind or stop such journalists from asking questions, manages to not get angry or say anything insensitive but makes it a point to provide them with an apt response.

Being on the losing side of the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 2023 Match 12 against Islamabad United in Karachi last night, Azam was once again in the middle of criticism regarding his strike rate. Opening the batting with wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Haris (40), the duo put on display an eye-catching 42-ball 76-run opening stand but things went downhill in no time.

Azam, who had contributed 36* (21) at a strike rate of 171.42 in the partnership alongside Haris, witnessed losing five wickets for 23 runs in less than five overs before eventually ending up with a substandard personal (58-ball 75*) and team innings total (156/8).

Azam, who explained in detail how he couldn’t afford to play the big shots with so many batters getting out at the other end, quashed speculations of being frustrated with himself at the National Stadium on Thursday. “Sir, bat toot gaya tha mera [My bat had broken, sir],” Azam said in a post-match press conference about a viral video in which he can be seen throwing his bat in anger.

Babar Azam gives savage reply to journalist about Karachi Kings PSL 2023 performance

The irrelevant questions, however, didn’t stop as another journalist asked Azam about his former team Karachi Kings’ performance after a match between Peshawar and Islamabad. Azam, who was traded by Kings on not the best of terms last year, refrained from speaking ill of them. With an entertaining sense of humour part of his personality, Azam, instead, chose to take assistance from the same.

“Main unka coach thodi hoon, aap mujhse pooch rahe hai. Abhi aaj ke match ki baat kare [I am not their coach that you are asking me. Let’s talk about tonight’s match (smiles)],” Azam told the concerned reporter.

Having won and lost a couple of matches thus far, Zalmi are at the fourth position on PSL 8 points table. Karachi, meanwhile, are a position below PZ on the back of winning one but losing four PSL 2023 matches thus far.