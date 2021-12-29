Highest run chase in Centurion Test: What is the highest 4th innings successful run chase at SuperSport Park?

Highest run chase in Centurion: No team has ever scored 300 runs in the fourth innings of a Test match at the SuperSport Park.

During the fourth day of the first Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Centurion, South Africa need to score 305 runs to win the match.

Resuming from their overnight score of 16/1, India were bundled out for 174 in 50.3 overs. Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who scored 34 (34) with the help of six fours, top-scored for the visitors in the second innings.

While India would wanted to gain confidence by declaring on their own will, it wasn’t the case as they lost wickets at regular intervals. A major concern for India continues to be the form of their senior-trio of batter Cheteshwar Pujara (16), captain Virat Kohli (18) and former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (20).

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 17-4-42-4. Debutant Marco Jansen, who wasn’t up to the mark in the first innings, improved significantly in the second innings with bowling figures of 13.3-4-55-4.

Highest run chase in Centurion

Since the weather forecast for the fifth day isn’t very pleasing, India would be looking to force a result today itself. Readers must note that South Africa have to bat for 51 overs on Wednesday.

As far as the highest fourth innings score at the SuperSport Park is concerned, no team has ever scored 300 runs in a fourth innings of a Test match at this venue.

Chasing a 376-run target exactly a couple of years ago, England had scored 268/10 in 93 overs to register the highest fourth innings score in Centurion.

Readers must note the second-highest fourth innings score here also belongs to England when they had scored 251/8 in 75.1 overs in a winning cause in 2000. The third-highest score also rests with England who had scored 228/9 in 96 overs in a 364-run target in 2009.

What is the highest 4th innings successful run chase at SuperSport Park?

S. No. Team Runs Overs Year Opposition 1 England 251/8 75.1 2000 South Africa 2 South Africa 226/4 62.4 1998 Sri Lanka 3 South Africa 199/3 60.5 2007 Pakistan 4 South Africa 151/4 50.4 2018 Pakistan 5 South Africa 124/7 35.3 2002 Sri Lanka

If the filter of this venue is removed, South Africa’s highest fourth innings score jumps up to 450/7 in 136 overs in a 458-run chase against India in Johannesburg in 2013. South Africa’s highest successful Test run-chase had come in Perth 13 years ago when they had sealed a 414-run target in 119.2 overs.