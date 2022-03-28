Highest successful run chase in IPL: IPL highest run chase list

Highest successful run chase in IPL: The SportsRush brings you the top-10 highest run-chase in the history of Indian Premier League.

The IPL 2022 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings was a blockbuster. Both teams scored a combined total of 413 runs in just 39 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 205 runs in their first innings. In reply, Punjab Kings had a blistering start, but they lost their way in between. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa played some crucial knocks. In the last three overs, Punjab Kings needed 36 runs to win and Odean Smith was at the crease with Shahrukh Khan.

Mohammad Siraj bowled the 18th overs, and Odean Smith smashed Siraj all over the park. He blasted three sixes and a four in the over to collect 25 runs out of it. The win became a formality for the Kings after Odean Smith’s blast.

This chase was the 6th highest run-chase in the history of the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings also chased the same score against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.

The highest run-chase in the IPL history has been done by Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings (then KXIP) in the 2020 season. The Royals were chasing 226 runs, and Rahul Tewatia smashed those five famous sixes to Sheldon Cottrell at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Mumbai Indians’ chase of 219 runs against Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 season is the 2nd best chase. Kieron Pollard held his nerves in that game to earn a brilliant win for the Mumbai side. Rajasthan Royals’ chase of 217 runs against Deccan Chargers in the inaugural season comes at the third position in the list.

What a fantastic performance by Sadda Punjab 👊 So nice to see naya Josh & a fantastic run chase by @PunjabKingsIPL #saddapunjab #ipl2022 #tataipl #ting !!! pic.twitter.com/gPlOoMRFv9 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 27, 2022

Highest successful run chase in IPL