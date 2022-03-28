“This was first peak, 13 more to go”: Odean Smith reveals Punjab Kings watching 14 Peaks movie before IPL 2022

Odean Smith won the Man of the Match trophy in the IPL 2022 game against RCB, and he gave the reference of the 14 Peaks movie.

The IPL 2022 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings was a blockbuster. Both teams scored a combined total of 413 runs in just 39 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 205 runs in their first innings, courtesy of a Faf du Plessis masterclass. Faf scored 88 runs in just 57 balls, and Virat Kohli & Dinesh Karthik smashed the bowlers in the death overs.

In reply, Punjab Kings had a blistering start, but they lost their way in between. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa played some crucial knocks. In the last three overs, Punjab Kings needed 36 runs to win and Odean Smith was at the crease with Shahrukh Khan.

Mohammad Siraj bowled the 18th overs, and Odean Smith smashed Siraj all over the park. He blasted three sixes and a four in the over to collect 25 runs out of it. The win became a formality for the Kings after Odean Smith’s blast.

Odean Smith gives 14 Peaks movie reference

Odean Smith, who won the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock gave a reference of ’14 peaks’ movie in his post-match conference. He said that the side should have the belief to win the title this season around.

“Punjab hasn’t won the title so far but we need to have the belief,” Odean Smith said.

“We watched ’14 peaks’, 13 remain for us.”

Odean Smith’s strike-rate in that innings sits inside the top 20 in IPL history (min. 25 runs) An incredible tournament debut 💥#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/KTbJ4xzHQl — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 27, 2022

“14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible” is a documentary film that was released in 2021. The movie is based on Nepal’s mountaineer Nirmal Purja and his team who attempt to climb all 14 eight-thousander peaks within a record time of seven months. The last record was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-Ho, who did it in 7 years and 310 days.

Nirmal Purja and his team completed the milestone in just 6 months and 6 days breaking all the records.