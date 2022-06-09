Highest T20 score international: Highest T20I score team innings full list

Highest T20 score international: India have registered their eighth-highest innings total in the shortest format tonight.

During the first T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India in Delhi, India have set a 212-run target in spite of scoring just 35/0 in the first five overs after being put in to bat by visiting captain Temba Bavuma.

A 40-ball 80-run second-wicket partnership between batters Ishan Kishan (76) and Shreyas Iyer (36) was a game-changing moment for the Indian innings providing a much-needed momentum for scoring 211/4 in 20 overs.

In what was his third T20I half-century, Kishan dominated the proceedings particularly against left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj by hitting 11 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 158.33.

Leading for the first time in international cricket, Rishabh Pant was also among the starts scoring 29 (16) with the help of two fours and sixes each before getting out to his Delhi Capitals teammate Anrich Nortje in the final over.

Pant sharing an 18-ball 46-run fourth-wicket partnership alongside Hardik Pandya (31*) played a crucial role behind India crossing the 200-run mark at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. Pandya, making an international comeback after seven months, hit two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 258.33.

That’s a pretty impressive performance from India’s alternate batting line-up. And they have a laid a good template for the seniors to follow #INDvsSA — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 9, 2022

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Tabriaz Shamsi failed to pick a wicket on Thursday. On the contrary, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj picked a wicket apiece at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Highest T20 score international matches

Not the highest T20I innings total by any means, India managed to bring up their eighth-highest total in this match. Readers must note that 211/4 is the highest-ever T20I innings total at this venue.