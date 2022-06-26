Highest Test run chase at Headingley: Highest 4th innings successful run chase in Leeds Test

Highest Test run chase at Headingley: Leeds has been witness to some high-scoring run-chases in Test cricket in the past.

During the fourth day of the third Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Leeds, England have bundled out New Zealand for 326 in 105.2 overs.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell (56) and wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell (88*) scored individual half-centuries in a 113-run sixth-wicket partnership to put on display yet another rescue act in the series.

Mitchell and Blundell ensuring loss of no wicket in the morning session played a pivotal role in New Zealand posting a challenging 296-run target in front of England. Had it not been for their partnership, the visitors would’ve never been able to score these many runs especially after being reduced to 161-5 on Day 4.

Having picked his third five-wicket haul in the first innings, England spinner Jack Leach picked another fifer in the second innings as bowling figures of 32.2-12-66-5 made him the pick of the bowlers today. In what is his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket, Leach has registered career-best match bowling figures of 70.5-19-166-10.

England have a lot of very popular Cricketers but Jack leach is near the top of the list .. Gives it everything every time he plays .. Delighted to see him get some rewards .. #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 26, 2022

While pacer Matthew Potts picked three wickets, former captain Joe Root and debutant pacer Jamie Overton picked a wicket apiece.

With England needing to chase close to 300 runs, fans can expect another riveting finish to a match of this series. Yorkshire County Cricket Club announcing free entry for fans on Day 5 will further add to the atmosphere at Headingley tomorrow.

Highest Test run chase at Headingley Leeds

Assuming that England are able to win this match, they will have registered the fifth-highest successful run-chase in a Leeds Test. It is noteworthy that this venue has been witness to some high-scoring run-chases in the past.