Hit wicket in cricket: Harshal Patel’s vital cameo in maiden T20I innings ends in unusual manner

Hit wicket in cricket: The inexperienced Indian pacer was dismissed in an unusual manner in his first-ever international innings.

During the third T20I of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kolkata, India fast bowler Harshal Patel played a vital cameo in his first-ever international innings before getting out in an unusual manner.

Coming in to bat at No. 8 in the 17th over, Patel hit his first delivery in international cricket off Adam Milne for a boundary. In the following over, Patel hit another boundary off Trent Boult to not let the team feel the dismissals of specialist batters.

Facing Lockie Ferguson in the penultimate over, Patel welcomed Ferguson by smashing him for a six down the ground. On the third delivery of the same over, Patel’s aimed at cutting a slower Ferguson delivery.

Way back into the crease, Patel couldn’t make contact with the ball but ended up touching the stumps with his bat. While not many realized Patel’s error, the right-hand batter himself started to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 18 (11) with the help of two fours and a six.

Deepak Chahar, who had replaced Patel in the middle, played an even better cameo as it was his 21* (8) comprising of two fours and a six which powered India to 184/7 in 20 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and chose to bat at the Eden Gardens tonight, led from the front to score 56 (31) with the help of five fours and three sixes. In what was Sharma’s 26th T20I half-century, it was also his maiden at the Eden Gardens, sixth one at home, sixth against New Zealand, seventh as captain and 21st as an opening batter.

Hit wicket in cricket

#IndVsNZ A very strange dismissal as #HarshalPatel is out hit the wicket! 2nd Indian after #KLRahul to be out in this manner. Harshal was standing very far back in his crease. pic.twitter.com/jctmbfafDD — SportsTalk (@rajeshworld) November 21, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.