Cricket

Hit wicket in cricket: Harshal Patel’s vital cameo in maiden T20I innings ends in unusual manner

Hit wicket in cricket: Harshal Patel's vital cameo in maiden T20I innings ends in unusual manner
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Rohit Sharma T20 fifties: List of Rohit Sharma total sixes in international cricket
Next Article
Rohit Sharma Last 10 T20 innings: How many runs has Rohit Sharma scored in last 10 T20Is
Cricket Latest News
Rohit Sharma Last 10 T20 innings: How many runs has Rohit Sharma scored in last 10 T20Is
Rohit Sharma Last 10 T20 innings: How many runs has Rohit Sharma scored in last 10 T20Is

Rohit Sharma Last 10 T20 innings: Team India’s new captain in the shortest format of…