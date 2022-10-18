Hobart pitch report tomorrow match: Blundstone Arena pitch report for Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match

Hobart pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup game.

Scotland will take on Ireland in the Group-B match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Ireland lost the last match, and they will bow out of the tournament if they lost this one, whereas a win in this match can seal the Super-12 spot for the Scottish side.

Scotland would again rely on their opening batter George Munsey, who was brilliant in the last match. Mark Watt and Michael Leask will again lead the spin bowling of the side, whereas the pace trio of Saffyan Sharif, Bradley Wheal and Josh Davey will again enjoy these conditions.

Ireland would want their star opener, Paul Stirling, to gain some form in this match. The pace attack of this side also looks solid with the presence of Mark Adair and Josh Little. This is a do-or-die game for the side.

Hobart pitch report tomorrow match

Hobart’s Blundstone Arena has always been a batting-friendly track, and the same can be expected in this match as well. However, the temperature in Hobart is on the lower side at the moment, and the pacers can generate some amount of help in the initial overs of the match.

This ground has hosted 5 T20Is so far, with an average 1st innings score of 176 runs. In the BBL games played here last season, the average 1st innings score was 171 runs. This is a really good track to bat on, and the batters will love the even amount of bounce on this surface.

With just one bigger boundary, the batters of both sides will find it easier to clear the fences. The spinners can use the bigger boundaries in the middle overs of the match as it will be tough to clear them. In the initial two matches of this World Cup, the sides batting first won the match on both occasions.

The bowling is the strength of both teams, and considering the history of the wicket, both captains may opt to bat first upon winning the toss.