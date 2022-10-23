SA vs ZIM pitch report Blundstone Arena: Hobart pitch report for South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match

SA vs ZIM pitch report Blundstone Arena: The venue will host the sixth ‘Super 12’ stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

After some one-sided contests in the ‘Super 12’ stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, arch-rivals India and Pakistan gifted the fans with an absolute cracker of a contest which went down to the wire, with India sealing victory off the final Over of their chase by 4 wickets.

As the tournament moves on with the ‘Super 12’ teams, South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in the third match of the ‘Super 12 Group 2’ on Monday, at the Blundstone Arena, in Hobart.

Zimbabwe, on the back of couple of wins during the group/qualifying stage earlier, managed to make it through to the next round, with their batting allrounder Sikander Raza proving to be their match-winner on both these occasions.

However, apart from him and Craig Ervine, none of the other batters in their line-up have managed to impress so far, which might hurt them big time against a quality South African attack tomorrow.

As for South Africa, who recently lost the three-match away T20I series against India, will for certain be the favourites to win tomorrow’s contest, with eyes on their pace bowling attack, at the fast, bouncy pitches Down Under.

The Bellerive Oval or the Blundstone Arena at Hobart, has already hosted a few matches during the qualifying stage of the World Cup earlier.

The Proteas pace battery might well dictate terms during the contest tomorrow, as the fast bowlers at this venue have scalped 31 wickets in this year’s World Cup so far, at a strike rate of 14.4 during the night matches.

With overcast conditions also expected during match time, expect the pacers to make further inroads, thereby making it a bit challenging for the batters.

The average score across the seven matches this World Cup so far at this venue, has been 153.4 runs, which might well turn out to be a match-winning total after batting first.

“The surface seems to be true, it is a solid track. Sri Lanka would want to bat first. There will be a bit of bounce and spin, maybe 160 would be par. The game within the game would be how the teams play against the shorter boundary with the breeze,” remarked former Australian pacer Dirk Nannes about the pitch at this venue, during the previous match here between Ireland and Sri Lanka today.