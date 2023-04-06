Home Ground of IPL Teams: Which IPL franchise has maximum home venues?

Indian Premier League is being played in a home-away format after four long years. This format was not possible in the last few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 10 teams are playing in IPL 2023, but the tournament will be played across 12 venues.

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have two home grounds this time around. In addition to Jaipur and Mohali, these two franchises will also be playing a couple of matches in Guwahati and Dharamsala respectively.

This is not the first time that the teams are playing at multiple home venues. Throughout the course of the IPL, we have seen teams using more than one base camp around the country due to various reasons. In spite of some last-moment changes in the past, this surely helps in taking the tournament to the cities that do not have an IPL team of their own.

In 2009, the tournament was played in South Africa. In the last three seasons (2020, 2021 and 2022), there were no particular home stadiums for any of the franchises due to the pandemic. Let’s have a look at the list of home grounds of all teams in the history of IPL.

Home Ground of IPL Teams

S No. Team Home Grounds 1 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Primary) DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai (2008) Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (2010) Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam (2016) 2 Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Primary) JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi (2014) Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (2018) 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (Primary) 4 Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (Primary) Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur (2013-16) 5 Punjab Kings IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (Primary) Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (2014) HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala (2010-13 & 2023) Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (2015) Holkar Stadium, Indore (2017-18) 6 Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (Primary) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (2010-15) Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (2015) Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati (2023) 7 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata (Primary) JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi (2013) Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (2014) 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (Primary) Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam (2015) 9 Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Primary) 10 Lucknow Super Giants Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (Primary) 11 Deccan Chargers Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (Primary) DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai (2010) Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (2010-12) VCA Stadium, Nagpur (2010) Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam (2012) 12 Pune Warriors India Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (Primary) DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai (2011) 13 Kochi Tuskers Kerala Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi (Primary) Holkar Stadium, Indore (2011) 14 Rising Pune Supergiants Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (Primary) Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam (2016) 15 Gujarat Lions Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Primary (Rajkot) Green Park, Kanpur (2016-17)

Which IPL franchise has maximum home venues?

Punjab and Deccan Chargers have used five home venues in IPL history, which is the maximum. Rajasthan and Mumbai Indians are in the second position with four home venues each. Royal Challengers Bangalore is the only franchise which has never had any other home venue apart from Bengaluru.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are playing their first season in a home-away format, and they will play all of their home matches in their parent city only.