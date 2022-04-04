Kingsmead Durban weather today: What is the weather forecast at Durban cricket stadium for SA vs BAN Test Day 5?

Kingsmead Durban weather today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Day 5 of first SA vs BAN Test.

The fifth and final day of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa in Durban is expected to be a enthralling day of Test cricket in spite of the home team owning clear advantage at this moment.

Chasing a 274-run target, Bangladesh were reduced to 11/3 in six overs before bad light forced players to return back to their dressing rooms. With South African spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer opening the bowling, Bangladesh would be ruing as many as three wickets without facing a ball form the fast bowlers.

When Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim will return to the field this morning, they will have 263 runs in front of them to register their maiden Test victory against South Africa. Another affirmative option for the visitors is to bat for a total of 98 overs on Day 5 in order to register their maiden draw in South Africa.

Other than the players, this Kingsmead Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will be remembered for some below par umpiring on Day 4 as both the on-field umpires in Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock had come under the scanner yesterday.

I think it’s time for #Icc to back to neutral umpires as covid situation is ok in most cricket playing countries. #SAvBAN — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) April 3, 2022

Kingsmead Durban weather today

While this Test has been affected by both rain and bad light till now, the fifth day should be bereft of rain, at least for a large part. It is noteworthy that rain probability is in vicinity of 50% as far as the first session is concerned.

According to AccuWeather, rain is highly unlikely to pour down in Durban post noon despite the presence of clouds throughout the day. Assuming that weather forecast at the Durban Cricket Stadium holds true for Monday, the hosts would be backing themselves to pick seven wickets in a bid to continue their Test domination over Bangladesh.

Durban cricket stadium hourly weather

10:00 AM – 26 degree (Warm).

11:00 AM – 28 degree (Very Warm).

12:00 PM – 29 degree (Hot).

01:00 PM – 29 degree (Hot).

02:00 PM – 30 degree (Hot).

03:00 PM – 29 degree (Very Warm).

04:00 PM – 28 degree (Very Warm).

05:00 PM – 27 degree (Very Warm).

06:00 PM – 27 degree (Very Warm).