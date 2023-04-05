There is nothing new in an Indian Premier League franchise opting to play its home matches in a city other than the geographical home. The same has happened in the history of the biggest T20 league in the world several times due to different reasons.

Its latest episode will come to the fore when Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and Saturday respectively in Guwahati. The historic moment will mark the first-ever IPL match to be played in Northeast India.

Punjab, who have themselves played their home matches in Dharamsala over the years, are scheduled to repeat the same in the ongoing 16th season of the IPL. It is due to the presence of Guwahati and Dharamsala that there are a total of 12 venues (for 10 teams) this season.

In addition to Rajasthan playing their home matches in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the past, the likes of Delhi (then Daredevils) and Chennai Super Kings have also played their home matches in Raipur and Pune respectively to be among some similar instances of the past.

Why are Rajasthan Royals Playing in Guwahati in IPL 2023?

Guwahati was shortlisted from five cities as Royals’ second home ground during the 13th season of the IPL. Had it not been for COVID-19, it would have been around the same time in 2020 that the Barsapara Cricket Stadium would’ve hosted its inaugural IPL match.

RR, who’ve already partnered with the ACA (Assam Cricket Association) for a (now functional) cricket academy in the city, primarily opted to play their home matches here in the name of expansion. The decision could provide a shot in the arm for the franchise’s fan-base with respect to alluring people from an untapped territory.

Grateful for another special first. 💗 Ahead of IPL’s debut in the NorthEast, we thanked the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for a warm welcome, with special memorabilia at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/qrZHVIGhN2 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2023

A part of the country which has remained bereft of regular cricketing facilities and action unlike the rest of the country, Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag‘s presence in the franchise also acted as a significant factor.

“We witnessed the enthusiasm of the people from the Northeast when the young gun of Assam, Riyan Parag, played many impactful innings for our team. The region that once lacked resources and facilities for cricket has seen so much growth, investing funding from the BCCI very effectively,” Rajasthan owner Manoj Badale was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo in 2020.