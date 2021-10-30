“Hopefully, it might start the conversation back in India about the Women’s IPL”: Alyssa Healy hopes for a Women’s IPL after grand IPL 2022 valaution

Alyssa Healy, the Australian superstar has shown her disappointment over not having a Women’s IPL despite the IPL 2022 team’s valuation.

Indian Premier League has been breaking financial records year after year. For IPL 2022, BCCI announced that there will be two new teams added, and the response to it shook the world.

The RPSG group and CVC Capitals were the successful bidders in the BCCI event. RPSG group were the highest bidders with INR 7090 Cr, whereas CVC Capitals were the second highest with INR 5625 Cr. The Glazers bid of sensational INR 4000 CR was the lowest one in the bidding process.

However, BCCI has been heavily criticized for not starting a full-fledged Women’s IPL. There is a Women’s T20 Challenge, but it is way too short to be called a tournament. BCCI postponed the 2021 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge, and there is no guarantee of hosting those games as well.

Alyssa Healy hoping for a Women’s IPL

Alyssa Healy, who is currently playing for Sydney Sixers in the WBBL 07 has expressed her thoughts on the same. One of the most dangerous T20 Batters, Healy is hoping for a Women’s IPL soon.

“They (BCCI) have made all those moves and there’s still no word on whether they are even going to play the postponed exhibition games.”

“They just got a USD 2 billion payday and hopefully some of that will go back into women’s cricket.”

“From a personal perspective it was disappointing they postponed the women’s exhibition games. They did everything they possibly could to put the back end of the IPL on (after it was abandoned in April) leading into a World Cup and then within a week of that starting they have two new men’s IPL teams,” Healy said.

In WBBL 07, a record number of Indian cricketers are playing. Smriti and Deepti are playing for the Thunder, whereas Harman and Jemimah are representing the Renegades. Poonam Yadav represents Brisbane Heat, whereas Ghosh plays for the Hurricanes.

Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav play for Sydney Sixers alongside Healy, and Healy feels that this should encourage the BCCI.

“Hopefully, it might start the conversation back in India about the women’s IPL. I know they would be really excited to see more of those exhibition games.”