Cricket

“Hopefully, it might start the conversation back in India about the Women’s IPL”: Alyssa Healy hopes for a Women’s IPL after grand IPL 2022 valaution

"Hopefully, it might start the conversation back in India about the Women's IPL": Alyssa Healy hopes for a Women's IPL after grand IPL 2022 valaution
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Damian Lillard's never averaged 17-points probably since his rookie year": Trae Young slams the NBA's new foul-baiting rules
Next Article
"Jay-Z just asked me where I was playing my next game": LaMelo Ball rubbishes rumors of the Hip hop mogul trying to recruit him to the Brooklyn Nets
Cricket Latest News
"Hopefully, it might start the conversation back in India about the Women's IPL": Alyssa Healy hopes for a Women's IPL after grand IPL 2022 valaution
“Hopefully, it might start the conversation back in India about the Women’s IPL”: Alyssa Healy hopes for a Women’s IPL after grand IPL 2022 valaution

Alyssa Healy, the Australian superstar has shown her disappointment over not having a Women’s IPL…