“Hopefully, this year will be RCB’s”: Chris Gayle wishes success to Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2022

Chris Gayle has wished success for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 after being inducted into RCB’s hall of fame.

Royal Challengers Bangalore announced the first two inductees of their hall of fame in AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. RCB have not won a single IPL title in the history, but the fanbase of the franchise is huge.

Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video on their social media handles, where AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle joined the session via video call. Both of them have played a huge part for RCB in the past, and they are huge icons amongst the fans.

Some of the rules taken into consideration was that the players should have played at least three years with RCB and should not be playing with any club right now.

Chris Gayle has been an icon for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He initially went unsold in the 2011 auction, but Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him mid-season. Despite playing fewer games, Chris Gayle won the orange cap in IPL 2011.

Gayle scored 608 runs in IPL 2021 at 67.55, courtesy of three half-centuries and two centuries. He had a brilliant strike-rate of 183.13. Gayle again won the orange cap in IPL 2012 too, and he is the only player in the IPL history to win two consecutive orange caps.

Chris Gayle wishes success for RCB in IPL 2022

Chris Gayle, who joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hall of fame session via video call said that he always will have RCB in his heart and he has shared some really incredible moments with the side. He also wished Royal Challengers Bangalore success for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

“I want to thank the fraternity, the RCB franchise for everything. It has been really special to me as well,” Chris Gayle said in the video shared by RCB.

To be inducted into something fantastic. I will always keep RCB close to my heart and I have shared some memories with some special players, some special coaches as well.“

“I want to wish you guys all the best for the rest of the tournament and I am sure you guys can do it. Hopefully, this year will be RCBs.”

Introducing the #RCB Hall of Fame: Match winners, Legends, Superstars, Heroes – you can go on and on about @ABdeVilliers17 and @henrygayle, two individuals who are responsible for taking IPL to where it is today. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/r7VUkxqEzP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 17, 2022

For RCB, Chris Gayle scored 3420 runs for RCB at an average of 43.29 and strike-rate of 154.40, which included 21 half-centuries and 5 centuries. He also smashed the highest individual score in the T20 history, when he scored 175* against Pune Warriors India playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.