“Huge privilege guys!”: AB de Villiers expresses delight at being inducted in RCB Hall of Fame

AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle are inducted into RCB’s Hall of Fame and AB de Villiers has expressed his delight on the same.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the fan favourite franchises in the Indian Premier League. They have not won a single title in the history of the competition, but the fanbase of the club just gets increasing.

Some big names have played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. In 2016, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson and KL Rahul were the top-5 batters of RCB in the Indian Premier League. On 17 May 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore announced the RCB Hall of Fame.

RCB announced Chris Gayle and de Villiers as the first two inductees into their hall of fame. Some of the rules taken into consideration was that the players should have played at least three years with RCB and should not be playing with any club right now.

AB de Villiers expressed delight on induction in RCB Hall of Fame

AB de Villiers expressed his delight at being inducted into RCB’s hall of fame. Also known as Mr 360, AB de Villiers has scored 4491 IPL runs for the RCB in 156 games. Overall, he has scored 5162 runs at an average of 31.60 in IPL. Ahead of IPL 2022, he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

“Huge privilege guys! Thank you very much for the wonderful gesture. I’ll forever be an RCB’ian,” de Villiers tweeted.

Virat Kohli announced the names of de Villiers and Chris Gayle in the RCB hall of game. Both Gayle and AB were present in the presentation via video call.

“Quite emotional, to be honest. I’ve been a little out of cricket, as you know. Just watching you guys on TV really gets me excited about the things that’s still coming in the season, I believe it is going to be a special one,” de Villiers said on the video call.

“Virat, thanks for the kind words and everyone from the franchise who set this up, this is a really special touch. We had some amazing time together as a team. Sun has moved on for Chris and I, but we are very much part of the family.”