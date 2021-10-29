“Horrendous batting”: Michael Vaughan slams West Indies for lacklustre start vs Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2021

Michael Vaughan slams West Indies: The former English captain isn’t too pleased with the defending champions’ batting today.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between West Indies and Bangladesh in Sharjah, West Indies put on display a below par batting performance in the powerplay for yet another time in this tournament.

In what has been that sort of a tournament for the defending champions till now, their batters haven’t been able to get going forget dominating the oppositions.

Asked to bat first by Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today, West Indies lost opening batters Evin Lewis (6) and Chris Gayle (4) inside the powerplay. While Lewis was dismissed after mis-timing a shot off Mustafizur Rahman, Gayle altogether missed a Mahedi Hasan delivery to register another low score despite batting at this preferred position.

West Indies, who had scored 29/2 in the powerplay, could only manage 48/3 at the halfway mark. Debutant all-rounder Roston Chase (39) did play the anchor role but him batting at a strike rate of 84.78 in addition to attacking batters not playing their natural game left West Indies with no other option than to struggle.

Michael Vaughan slams West Indies for lacklustre start vs Bangladesh

Former England captain Michael Vaughan didn’t mince his words while terming West Indies’ batting as “horrendous” in a must-win World Cup match. Vaughan, who is celebrating his 47th birthday today, was among the many experts who found faults with West Indies in this match.

What are the West Indies doing !!!!!!!!!! This is horrendous batting … #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2021

Batting at No. 7 only for the second time in his T20I career, West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran top-scored for his team with his 40 (22) comprising of a four and four sixes. Had it not been for Pooran’s knock, West Indies would’ve never put on board 142/7 in 20 overs.

With bowling figures of 4-0-20-2, Bangladesh fast bowler Shoriful Islam was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers. In addition to Islam, Hasan and Rahman also picked a couple of wickets each.