“How can you dive into one man’s stats”: Jofra Archer questions journalist who criticized Chris Jordan’s death-over bowling

Jofra Archer questions journalist: The injured English fast bowler has posted a series of tweets in support of teammate.

England fast bowler Chris Jordan is their highest wicket-taker in T20Is. In the last one, two, three, four and five years, Jordan is England’s second-highest T20I wicket-taker; only behind spinner Adil Rashid in the wickets column.

In the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Jordan finished the tournament as England’s sixth-best bowler even behind part-time spinner Liam Livingstone. In six T20Is, Jordan picked as many wickets at an average of 21.66, an economy rate of 6.84 and a strike rate of 19.

While the numbers aren’t bad per se, Jordan leaking 23 runs in a game-changing over against New Zealand in the first semi-final has allured a lot of criticism.

With the opposition needing 57 runs off four overs, Jordan was more than expected to do what he does the best. However, Jordan’s over not just broke the shackles for New Zealand but also witnessed them seal the chase without needing to play him in the last over.

Jofra Archer questions journalist who criticized Chris Jordan’s death-over bowling

Amidst criticism from many corners, Jordan has received the support of England fast bowler Jofra Archer. Archer, who has been out of action from competitive cricket due to an elbow injury, posted a series of tweets in Jordan’s defence.

Agreeing that his Barbadian teammate committed mistakes in the knockout match, Archer questioned a journalist for singling out one player and holding him responsible for a team loss. Archer further asked the journalist about who he thinks for responsible for Pakistan’s semi-final loss against Australia last night.

*day I don’t perform to certain standards , Cj has given his all for his country time after time and it is a game of cricket it is unpredictable and mistakes do happen so don’t get here for one second and single out one person 😕 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 12, 2021

This has nothing to do with RACE and let me repeat that , my only problem is the singling out of one player in a defeat , I’m curious to see who Ben thinks lost the game for Pakistan yesterday 🤔 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 12, 2021

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony after the loss, England captain Eoin Morgan hadn’t singled out any player for the loss. In addition to admitting of being proud of his teammates, Morgan had hailed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and his teammates for turning the tables in a crunch situation at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.