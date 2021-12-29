How many Overs left in IND vs SA Day 4: How many overs remaining today in India vs South Africa Centurion Test?

Overs left in IND vs SA Day 4: South Africa will have to register a record chase to win the first Test match against India.

South Africa will have to script history at the SuperSport Park in Centurion if they are to go 1-0 up in the ongoing three-match Test series against India.

The hosts got off to an unwanted start in a 305-run chase after opening batter Aiden Markram (1) played on to a Mohammed Shami delivery in only the second over. While captain Dean Elgar and rookie batter Keegan Petersen have since batted sensibly and maturely, the Proteas still have a lot to do in order to win this match.

Modern-day batters have developed a tendency of making a 305-run chase with more than four sessions remaining in the match look like a daunting task. Not that scoring these many runs are easy but recent batting collapses by teams across the world make them look at the more difficult.

Siuuuu 🔥 Siraj gets one to move a touch away, Petersen gets a thick edge and a superb diving catch by Pant to his right 🤩 🇿🇦 – 34/2#SAvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 29, 2021

How many Overs left in IND vs SA Day 4?

It is worth mentioning that South Africa are scheduled to play 51 overs on Day 4. With India bowling nine overs in the afternoon session, they will have to bowl 42 more in the post-tea session.

With as many as 98 overs of Day 5 also remaining in the match, there is enough time remaining for all the three results. Having said that, climate in Centurion might not allow these many overs to South Africa which further reduces the possibility of their victory in this match.

In addition to countering an in-form Indian bowling attack, South Africa are also expected to face tough climatic conditions especially tomorrow. Assuming that rain plays spoilsport on Thursday, South Africa will have to fight hard for a draw under testing conditions.