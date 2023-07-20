Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad is one of the best bowlers to ever play the game. Not just on the field, but he has been a successful individual off the field as well. According to KhelTalk, Broad’s net worth is around $69 million. Apart from his income from the sport, Broad is a successful businessman, who owns a successful pub chain in the country.

Additionally, he is said to have invested his real-estate properties as well but the exact details are not known. He is not a huge admirer of expensive watches but loves driving around on the road in his luxury automobiles.

How Much Is Stuart Broad Worth?

Stuart Broad Businesses

Former England pacer Harry Gurney is Broad’s business partner at their pub chain called ‘Tap & Run’. It is situated in the Upper Broughton Area in Nottingham. They achieved a lot of success in their very first pub. In 2019, they got honoured at the Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

Both of them are planning to open a lot more clubs in the coming years with the help of investment from Lee Cash (founder of Peach Pubs). They recently opened a new pub in Leicester as well.

Stuart Broad Car Collection

Jaguar F-type Coupe

Jaguar F-type is one of the most premium cars that Broad has in his garage. It is a luxurious sports car which offers a lot of comfort. It comes with 12-way adjustable seats including heating, cooling, memory functions etc. This car is environment friendly as well it reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emission.

The car has a top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h) and accelerates to 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. This is a perfect combination of comfort and performance. The price of this car is around £62,500 (around INR 66.4 lakh).

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser is another car owned by the latest entrant in the 600-wicket club in Test cricket. It is a 4×4 SUV that is very powerful and can work smoothly even on the toughest of roads. This car is not meant for comfort but for an off-road and powerful driving experience. It comes just with a V-6 3.3l diesel engine.

The full tank capacity is around 110.0 l and engine displacement is 3346cc. Its entertainment system is also considered one of the best in the category. Land Cruiser’s price is around £70,000 (around INR 74.37 lakh).

Mercedes-AMG GTS

This beast of a car is the most expensive car owned by Broad. Its design looks so sleek and has a racy exterior. It has a 3,982 cc engine with 8 cylinders in V shape. The car has maximum power and torque of 503 bhp and 650 nm respectively. It has three modes of Automatic transmission i.e. 7 Gears, Paddle Shift and Sport Mode.

There are six airbags in the car to provide maximum safety to the passengers. It has leather seats that can be heated and cooled as per the requirements. The price of this car is around £197,000 (around INR 2.10 crore).

Stuart Broad Match Fee

At the moment, Broad represents England in just Test cricket and even has a red-ball annual contract with the ECB (England Cricket Board). The red-ball cricket is given immense importance in the country and they are paid handsomely as well. Broad earns around £650,000 (approx INR 6.9 crore) per year as a fixed salary. This is more than Grade A of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) central contracts.

Apart from the annual fee, Broad gets £12,500 (approx INR 13.30 lakh) per Test match. Because the amount of Test cricket England play is substantial, Broad earns a handsome chunk of money by playing cricket.

Stuart Broad Endorsements

Broad is quite active on social media platforms and has a great reach as well. He has over 742k followers on Instagram and 1.3 million on Twitter. The brands want to cash in on Broad’s reach and he endorses quite a few of them.

Red Bull (Energy Drink Company), The Belfry (Hotel & Resorts), Hardys (Australian Wine Company), Simon and Schuster (Book Publishing Company), Investec (Finance Company), etc. are some of the other corporations that Broad is associated with.

Stuart Broad IPL Salary

Broad has not played a single game in the Indian Premier League but he was bought by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2011. The pacer was bought by Punjab at his base price of $400,000 (approx INR 1.8 crore).

However, he could not play a single game due to an injury. Broad suffered a side strain during the ICC World Cup in India the same year which ruled him out of the tournament. He could never find another bidder since then.