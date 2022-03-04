“I am absolutely shattered”: Shane Watson expresses his grief over death of Australian wicket-keeper Rod Marsh

Shane Watson has expressed his grief after legendary Australian wicket-keeper Rod Marsh passed away in Adelaide due to a heart attack.

Legendary Australian wicket-keeper Rod Marsh has passed away at the age of 74 in Adelaide. He suffered a heart attack last week in Bundaberg (Queensland), but he did not get better. Marsh was with Bulls Masters officials John Glanville and David Hillier when he suffered a heart attack. He was taken directly to the hospital.

Rodney Marsh is considered one of Australia’s most respected wicket-keepers. He had a then world-record tally of 355 dismissals in his Test career, which lasted over 14 years. Marsh scored 3633 test runs, whereas he also had 1225 ODI runs under his belt. In first-class cricket, he scored over 11,000 runs.

Rod Marsh comes from a sporting family. His elder brother Graham was an outstanding professional golfer for Australia and won eleven times on the European Tour. Both brothers represented WA at cricket at the schoolboy level.

Shane Watson expresses his grief for Rod Marsh

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has expressed his grief over the passing of Rod Marsh. He said that he wouldn’t be the same person today without the guidance of Rod Marsh.

“Rod Marsh not on this planet anymore, I am absolutely shattered. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for Rod and his amazing skill to know how to get the best out of every young cricketer. He just cared!! My love and thoughts go the Ros and the boys. RIP mate,” Watson tweeted.

Rod Marsh not on this planet anymore, I am absolutely shattered. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for Rod and his amazing skill to know how to get the best out of every young cricketer. He just cared!! My love and thoughts go the Ros and the boys. RIP mate. 😢😢 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) March 4, 2022

Marsh made his debut for West Perth’s first XI as a specialist batsman, as regular wicketkeeper Gordon Becker also played in the match. He then joined the University club in order to improve his keeping skills. Marsh was picked for his first Test in Brisbane against England in 1970-71 more for his batting than his wicketkeeping.

Rod Marsh is a part of the Australian Hall of Fame as well as the ICC Hall of Fame.