Rodney Marsh cricketer: Australian legend suffers heart attack in Queensland

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh is currently in hospital after a heart attack. According to News Corp, Marsh’s life was saved by doctors in Bundaberg after his heart stopped beating multiple times. They are still deciding on whether to shift him to Brisbane or keep him at Bundaberg only.

Marsh was with Bulls Masters officials John Glanville and David Hillier when he suffered a heart attack. He was taken directly to the hospital.

“John and Dave deserve so much credit because the doctor said if they had waited for an ambulance he would not have made it,’’ Bulls Masters boss Jimmy Maher said.

“The medical staff at the Bundaberg Hospital were wonderful. We are all shocked. It’s terrible.”

“I could not believe it. Rod landed at 10.05am and rang me from the car at about 10.30. He said he could not wait to have a beer with me.”

“Then soon Dave rang me from the car and told me what had happened. It’s devastating.’’

Rodney Marsh is considered one of Australia’s most respected wicket-keepers. He had a then world-record tally of 355 dismissals in his Test career, which lasted over 14 years. Marsh scored 3633 test runs, whereas he also had 1225 ODI runs under his belt. In first-class cricket, he scored over 11,000 runs.

Rod Marsh comes from a sporting family. His elder brother Graham was an outstanding professional golfer for Australia and won eleven times on the European Tour. Both brothers represented WA at cricket at the schoolboy level.

Marsh made his debut for West Perth’s first XI as a specialist batsman, as regular wicketkeeper Gordon Becker also played in the match. He then joined the University club in order to improve his keeping skills. Marsh was picked for his first Test in Brisbane against England in 1970-71 more for his batting than his wicketkeeping.