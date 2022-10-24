“I am glad to be back with Sussex”: Cheteshwar Pujara expresses delight on re-joining Sussex for 2023 County Season

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed his delight on re-joining Sussex county club for the 2023 County Season.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara will be back playing for Sussex in the next County Season. Pujara had a memorable first year at Sussex, and he also got his place back in the Indian test side as well.

In the County Championships last season, Pujara scored 1094 runs at an excellent average of 109.40, where 231 was his highest score. He scored five centuries in the County Championship last season. In the Royal One Day Cup, Pujara finished as the 2nd highest run-scorer, where he scored 624 runs at 89.14 with the help of 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries.

The arrival of Pujara is going to be huge news for the Sussex side as he was instrumental in both red-ball and white-ball cricket last season, and he is an experienced campaigner. Sussex will definitely aim for silverware in the next season.

Cheteshwar Pujara delighted on re-joining Sussex for 2023 County Season

Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed delight on re-joining Sussex for the 2023 County Season. He said that he had an amazing time with the club, and he said that he enjoyed his spell with the club last season. Pujara insists that he had an amazing time both on and off the field, and he is looking forward to more success next year.

“I am glad to be back with Sussex for the 2023 season. I thoroughly enjoyed my last stint with the club last season, both on and off the field and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s growth and success in the coming year,” Cheteshwar Pujara said.

Pujara will be back for 2023. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/p6aLd9PTir — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) October 24, 2022

Keith Greenfield, Sussex’s performance director has also said the return of Pujara for the next season is excellent news for the club. He hailed Pujara and said that Pujara is a world-class player, and apart from his performances on the field, he has been a role-model for the youngsters as well.

“It is fantastic news that Cheteshwar will be returning in 2023, we all saw the class he showed with the bat and his performances, but he was also outstanding in our young dressing room as a world-class role model for them to follow,” Keith Greenfield said.