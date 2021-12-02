“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity”: Alex Carey opens up after being announced as new Australia’s wicket-keeper in the Ashes 2021

Ashes 2021: Australian selectors have confirmed Alex Carey has their new wicket-keeper and he will be the new long-term successor of Tim Paine.

Cricket Australia have confirmed that Alex Carey will make his test debut in the first Ashes 2021 test at the Gabba. Carey is set to be the new long-term successor of Tim Paine. Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of the side and has taken an indefinite break from cricket.

Alex Carey and Josh Inglis were the potential candidates to fill the spot of Tim Paine. Alex Carey definitely had some advantages over Josh Inglis. Carey has led Australia in the ODI format, whereas he was also a part of the 2019 WC squad. Josh Inglis has not made his International debut, but the way he has performed in the last year has been exceptional. However, the first-class records of both players are almost identical.

Ashes 2021: Alex Carey will be the 463rd Australian to don the “baggy green”

Carey will become the 463rd Australian to don the “baggy green”. 30-years old Carey has been with the white-ball team for the last four years. After his selection, Carey addressed the press and express his delight on the selection.

“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It’s an exciting build-up for what is a huge series ahead,” Carey said.

“My focus is on preparing and playing my part in helping Australia secure the Ashes.”

“This is also for my dad who has been my coach, mentor and mate, my mum, my wife Eloise, kids Louis and Clementine, my brother and sister and all of those who have supported me. I will be doing my absolute best to make them and our country proud.”

Alex Carey in Test whites 👌 pic.twitter.com/eNqjcPE3ZJ — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 30, 2021

However, the recent form of Carey has been not been great with the red-ball. He has managed to score just a single half-century in the last eight Sheffield Shield innings. Josh Inglis, on the other hand, dominated the Shield last season, whereas he had impressive outings in England as well with the white-ball.

Although, Alex Carey scored a timely century for South Australia in the Marsh One Day Cup game recently. Inglis has moved to Perth, and he will now spend his time with the family.