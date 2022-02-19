Triple century in Ranji Trophy: Full list of Ranji Trophy triple centuries

Full list of Ranji Trophy triple centuries: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the triple-centurion of Ranji Trophy history.

The Ranji Trophy 2022 has started with a band, and we have seen some incredible performances till now in the tournament. Debutant Yash Dhull scored a brilliant century for Delhi on his FC Debut.

Ajinkya Rahane also scored a century for Mumbai, whereas Sarfaraz Khan also had a memorable hundred. However, the Sakibul Gani of Bihar stole all the credits.

Sakibul Gani broke some incredible records on 18 February 2022. He was on his debut FC game, and he scored the highest ever score by a debutant in the Ranji Trophy history. He broke the record of Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rohera who scored 267 runs on debut in 2018/19 Ranji Trophy season.

Sakibul Gani was involved in a 500+ stand with Babul Kumar. Babul Kumar also scored a double century in the game.

Full list of Ranji Trophy triple centuries

Sakibul Gani became the 47th triple-centurion in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Ravindra Jadeja has scored the most amount of Ranji Trophy triple-centuries, whereas there are also some prolific names like VVS Laxman, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, etc.

🚨 RECORD ALERT 🚨 3⃣4⃣1⃣ Runs

4⃣0⃣5⃣ Balls

5⃣6⃣ Fours

2⃣ Sixes Sakibul Gani, playing for Bihar, created a world record as he became the 1⃣st batter to score a Triple Ton on First Class debut. 👏 🔝 #BIHvCAM #RanjiTrophy @Paytm A snippet from that landmark knock 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/LXK7F0yA2N — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 18, 2022