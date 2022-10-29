“Does anyone know?”: Kevin Pietersen questions ICC about the organization of the T20 World Cup 2022 in October-November in Australia

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen believes that the T20 World Cup should have been organized in Australia during January-February.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has given some thrillers so far, but it is safe to say that the rain has been a spoilsport in the tournament so far. A total of 4 matches have ended in no result, out of which 3 of them got abandoned without a ball being bowled.

South Africa deserved to win their match against Zimbabwe, but the rain spoiled their great performance in the match. Afghanistan has been the unluckiest team so far as two of their matches have been hampered by rain. It will be tough for them to bounce back now.

The match between Australia and England was a highly anticipated one in front of a packed MCG, but it also got abandoned to ruin everyone’s excitement. A lot of questions have been asked to the ICC regarding the organization of the tournament, and one more big name has now joined the list.

Kevin Pietersen questions ICC about the organization of the T20 World Cup 2022

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen has questioned ICC about organizing the tournament in October-November in Australia. He said that January & February are the best months to organize any tournament in Australia as the Australian summers remain at the peak during those months.

“Why couldn’t this T20 World Cup have been played in the glorious Australian sunshine in Jan/Feb? Does anyone know?,” Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

International cricket in Australia does not generally happen before November as the summers start around November only. However, the season started quite early this season as Zimbabwe travelled to Australia in August this year. With all being said, it is harsh on the ICC to question them about the arrangement.

The rains generally stay away from Australia in these months, but the case is not the same this season plus the different states of Australia have weather conditions. Although, the weather looks comparatively better in the next few weeks. Apart from Melbourne, every other city’s weather looks great for cricket.