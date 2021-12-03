“I am ready for the red ball”: Glenn Maxwell reveals he is hopeful to play test cricket again for Australia

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is still hopeful of playing test cricket for Australia and believes he can play it next season.

Australia’s white-ball superstar Glenn Maxwell has still not given up on his red-ball career. Maxi has played some enthralling cricket in the 2021 season. He finished as the highest run-scorer of RCB in IPL 2021, whereas he also won the T20 World Cup with Australia.

Maxwell last played a test game in 2017 against Bangladesh. Australia have used up to 17 batters since Maxi’s last test game. Maxwell has been considered a white-ball specialist, but he still wants to play the longest format of the game.

“It’s definitely realistic,” Maxwell said.

“I think I am probably playing as well as ever have at the moment.”

“I feel really good about my game. I have been able to work on different techniques for different formats, which has really helped going forward.

“I have been in constant contact with selectors and they have been really clear about if opportunities do pop up then I am ready for red ball.”

It is interesting to note that Maxwell has played all of his 7 test games in Asia. He was dropped from the test side just before the 2017-18 home Ashes. Since his last test, Maxi has just played 16 FC games and he will now play in BBL without any Shield game. Although, Maxwell averages 41.20 in those 16 Shield games.

A maiden Test century for Glenn Maxwell! It comes in just his fourth Test #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/8yso7XeqmP — ICC (@ICC) March 17, 2017

Australia will tour Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India next season, and Maxi believes he has a chance.

“Next year is obviously a heavy sub-continent tour year. There could be opportunities with guys coming in and out,” Maxi said.

“There is a lot of cricket next year, you don’t want to burn guys out through the season so there could be a host of changes.”

“So I have to make sure I am playing well when they pick those squads in any format.”