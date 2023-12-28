Moments After Nearly Breaking Hand, Glenn Maxwell Picks 2 Wickets In BBL 13

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell (3/29 & 35*) proved his on-field grit yet again during the ongoing 17th Big Bash League 2023-24 match against Hobart Hurricanes. A determined Maxwell, who nearly broke his hand 13 months after breaking his leg in a freak accident, made it a point to not only complete his over but also change the course of the innings.

Having introduced himself into the attack right after the culmination of the powerplay, the Australian all-rounder came in to bowl the 13th over of Hobart’s innings. Steady at 91/3 at that stage, Hurricanes’ rhythm was disrupted by Maxwell’s third over comprising dual strikes.

On the second delivery, all-rounder Corey Anderson (5 & 0/4) smoked a ball straight towards Maxwell. Desperate to pick his second wicket, the off-spinner stuck his left hand out only to cope a nasty blow. As a result, the physio rushed towards Maxwell to provide immediate medical attention.

Even though Maxwell missed an improbable catching opportunity, he did save three runs for his side. After getting a medical clearance, Maxwell resumed bowling. On the next ball, he bowled a slider to batter Caleb Jewell (45). Completely beaten, the right-handed batter was adjudged out in what was a straightforward lbw decision.

On the last delivery of the same over, Maxwell got the priced scalp of Tim David (1) as well. In what was a comparatively faster delivery on a good length, David tried to play it on the leg-side but failed to make any connection whatsoever. For the second time in a row, the umpire didn’t take a lot of time before raising his finger. Although David reviewed the decision, DRS confirmed another plumb lbw dismissal.

Glenn Maxwell, who had previously dismissed Sam Hain (11), emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker for Melbourne at the Bellerive Oval tonight. Opening the batting with wicket-keeper batter Sam Harper (0), Maxwell scored four sixes at a strike rate of 194.44 before sealing a rain-affected run-chase to register their second consecutive victory after three back-to-back losses.