“I choose to see Mitch Santner’s stupid face everyday”: Jimmy Neesham commits to New Zealand Cricket despite declining central contract

Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has denied the New Zealand central contract in order to play in T20 Leagues around the world.

New Zealand cricket is going through a phase where the players are declining the central contracts to play in the T20 Leagues around the world. Trent Boult surprised everyone by declining the central contract to play in the T20 Leagues, and then Colin de Grandhomme also announced his retirement.

The Blackcaps announced that Finn Allen and Blair Tickner will replace Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme on the central contract list. They also particularly mentioned that the contract was given to all-rounder Jimmy Neesham as well, but he declined the offer. The all-rounder has given his clarification regarding the same.

Recently, the Blackcaps announced equal play for both male and female players. In the 2022-23 contracts, the players will get $8,495 for test matches, $3,682 for ODIs and $2,407 for T20Is. Neesham had a central contract of $350,000 last year, where Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were the highest earners with $400,000.

Jimmy Neesham denies New Zealand central contract

Jimmy Neesham has explained the reason behind declining the central contract offered to him by the Blackcaps. He said that he agreed to sign the contract in July, but he was left out of it. In the due course, he made commitments to the other T20 leagues around the world, and he has decided to honour that commitment.

Neesham has cleared that he will be representing New Zealand for the foreseeable future, and he will be playing in the upcoming T20 World Cup as well for New Zealand.

“I know the news of my decision to decline a central contract today will be seen as me choosing money over representing my country,” Jimmy Neesham posted in his Instagram story.

“I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, however since being left off the list I have committed to other leagues around the world. It was a difficult decision but I have decided to honour those commitments.”

“Playing for the @blackcapsnz has been the greatest honour of my career and I remain committed to taking the field with my countrymen for the foreseeable future, especially in pinnacle world events.”

“Even though it means I choose to see Mitchell Santner’s stupid face every day.”

Jimmy Neesham on turning down an NZC contract pic.twitter.com/I1v6LOQnMn — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) September 16, 2022

Neesham has given his name in the auction of the South Africa T20 League, and he will play the tournament in January-February 2023.