“I feel very blessed”: Ben Stokes hails James Anderson and Stuart Broad for their incredible performances in ENG vs SA Test series

England’s captain Ben Stokes has applauded the performance of Stuart Broad and James Anderson for their incredible performances in the series.

England finished their home cricketing summer on a brilliant note by beating South Africa in the 3rd test of the 3-match test series to win the series by 2-1. Ollie Robinson won the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell in the match.

Ahead of the home summer, Ben Stokes was made the new test captain of the side, whereas Brendon McCullum was appointed the new coach for the tests. First, they whitewashed New Zealand by 3-0, and then they went on to beat India in Birmingham. With the series win over South Africa, it can be safely said that the English team had a great summer.

Ben Stokes hails James Anderson and Stuart Broad

Ben Stokes has hailed the bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad for their incredible performances in the England vs South Africa test series. He called the duo phenomenal and said that he feels blessed to have both of them in his side. Both of them took 7 wickets each in the series.

It is interesting that both James Anderson and Stuart Broad were dropped from the English team for the West Indies tour, but Stokes said that both of them will play an important part in his tenure. It is safe to say that both veterans proved the decision of Stokes right.

“They (Anderson and Broad) are phenomenal. To have two of the great seam bowlers, I feel very blessed. They keep turning up day in and day out, they keep believing. A lot of young cricketers will look up to them,” Ben Stokes said in the post-match presentation.

A 564th Test wicket for @StuartBroad8, the second highest ever for a seam bowler. pic.twitter.com/mu5XtmWGcR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 11, 2022

After the completion of the home summer, the team will now travel to Pakistan for the upcoming series. Stokes said that the spinners will play a bigger role in Pakistan, and they will go there with a positive mindset.

“Different challenge in Pakistan, spin will play a big role, we’ll go in with the same positive mindset,” Ben Stokes added.