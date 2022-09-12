“With Stokesy, you always get complete honesty”: Ollie Robinson praises Ben Stokes’ captaincy upon winning Man of the Match in ENG vs SA 3rd test

Ollie Robinson won the Man of the Match award in the 3rd test and he praised the captaincy of Ben Stokes in the post-match presentation.

England defeated South Africa by 9 wickets in the 3rd match of the 3-match test series to seal the series by 2-1. The first day of the test was abandoned due to rain, whereas the 2nd day was suspended due to the death of Queen Elizabeth-2.

However, the pitch was so pace-friendly that result came out in just over a couple of days. South Africa managed to score just 118 runs in the first innings, where Ollie Robinson scalped a fifer. England’s batters also could not last long, and they managed to score 158 runs, where the duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen combined for 9 wickets.

In the 2nd innings, South Africa’s batters failed again, and they bundled out for 169 runs, giving England the target of 130 runs. England chased the target easily with 9 wickets to spare. Zak Crawley scored a brilliant half-century for the hosts.

Ollie Robinson praises Ben Stokes’ captaincy

English pacer Ollie Robinson won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performances in the test. He scalped five wickets in the first innings, where he got a couple in the 2nd innings. Robinson was at his very best from the first day, and he deservedly won the award.

He said that he enjoyed his return to the English team after a series of fitness issues. He said that he will work harder in the winter and will keep pushing on. He had a lot of praise for the duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Robinson insists that Stokes always gives honest opinions.

“It’s been a really enjoyable comeback for myself and the team. It’s nice to get to where I am but I don’t feel like the finished article. A tough winter ahead, so I’ll keep pushing on. The environment is a great place to thrive under Stokesy and Baz. We’re all having a great time out there,” Ollie Robinson said after winning the Man of the Match trophy.

“With Stokesy, you always get complete honesty. This was a helpful surface and the Oval always has a bit of carry.”

Five wickets for Ollie Robinson, South Africa bowled out for 118. pic.twitter.com/Jcbx1cgj6u — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2022

Robinson’s performances were criticized a lot in the last Ashes, and he faced some fitness concerns after that. The Test performances of Robinson have been great, and he has scalped 44 wickets in 10 tests at 20.93.