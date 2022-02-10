“I just smile when people says my career is finished”: Ajinkya Rahane opens up on public comments about his career

Ajinkya Rahane has said that he is still confident on his skills, and he has also talked about the captaincy credits in the Australia series.

In January 2021, when India defeated Australia, Ajinkya Rahane was the cult hero. There were demands of making him the new test captain of India. Now in February 2022, he is struggling to find his name in the Indian squad. After an iconic century at the MCG, he has not scored a single century till now. He failed on the England tour, whereas the home series against New Zealand also was not great. Although, Rahane has not batted poorly, but he has been unlucky at times.

On the South African tour, he was dropped as the vice-captain of the Indian team. He played a good knock in the first test game, but overall the tour was not great for him.

Ajinkya Rahane still confident about his skills

On the program, Backstage with Boria, Rahane said that there is a lot of cricket left in him. He said that he is confident in his ability and can make a comeback.

“I just smile when people says my career is finished and people who know the Sport don’t talk like that,” Rahane said.

“People and everyone knows my contribution in red ball Cricket and people who love the Sport will talk sensibly.”

“I am confident with my ability, I am batting well and I still believe I have good cricket left with me”.

One year back he was feted by all for doing wonders in Aus as captain. Now people want him out of the team. How is @ajinkyarahane88 dealing with it? Most imp does he believe he has cricket left in him? How imp is Ranji Trophy? In a tell all Ajinkya on #BackstageWithBoria today. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 10, 2022

Ajinkya Rahane also made a controversial comment during the interview. He said that someone else took the credits for his decisions in Australia. In Australia, India lost the first game in Adelaide by a huge margin under Virat, but they managed to win the series. Ajinkya captained India in the rest of the games. He said that he was focused to win the series.

“I know what I’ve done in the Australia series and that’s not my nature to go out there and take credits,” Rahane added.

“Yes, there were few decisions that I had taken, but someone else took the credit. Important was for me to win the series”.

Ajinkya Rahane can represent Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy as there are reports emerging that he won’t be picked in the Indian for the Sri Lanka test series.