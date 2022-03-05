“I stand here with disbelief and shock”: Virat Kohli mourns the death of Shane Warne ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Day-2 in Mohali

Virat Kohli paid his tribute to Shane Warne ahead of the 2nd day of the first test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali.

After Shane Warne’s unexpected death, the cricketing world is in shock. The legendary Australian leg-spinner passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Warne made his debut against India, and he is just one of the two bowlers to have 1000 international wickets. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than Shane Warne in international cricket.

Virat Kohli mourns Shane Warne’s death

After his demise, the wishes are coming from all around the cricketing world. Ahead of the 2nd day of the 1st test between India and Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli paid his respect to Shane Warne. Virat Kohli said that he couldn’t believe that he passed at such a young age. Kohli also insisted on the fact that life is unpredictable and fickle, and we are too much consumed in our tensions.

“I stand here with disbelief and shock because I got to know him off-field as well,” Kohli said.

“I understood the charisma and persona he brought to every conversation he was a part of, and brought that on the field as well.”

“Just an honest-honest man upfront, spoke so clearly, lived life King Size.”

“Grateful to have known him, and for me, the greatest player to ever play the game.”

” , ‘ .” – @imVkohli Hear from Kohli, as he remembers the legacy of #ShaneWarne, the magician.pic.twitter.com/C7G8lzNqQB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 5, 2022

Virat Kohli wished well to Warne’s family and loved ones and said that his thoughts are with them. Shane Warne has always been a huge admirer of Virat. Warne often said that only Virat Kohli has the ability to reach the level of Sir Viv Richards.