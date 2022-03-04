Shane Warne news today: Legendary Australian spinner dies due to suspected heart attack

Shane Warne death: The cricketing fraternity around the world has suffered a colossal setback due to the demise of Shane Warne.

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne has passed away due to a suspected heart attack. The utterly shocking development was made public by Fox Sports when they tweeted the demise of one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game of cricket.

Warne, 52, breathed his last in Thailand where he was found “unresponsive” in his villa.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” read a statement from Warne’s management.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne’s death has come less than 24 hours after the passing away of former Australia wicket-keeper batter Rod Marsh. Warne had himself taken to social media platform Twitter to share condolences with Marsh’s family this morning.

Having made his Test debut against India during the New Year’s Test of 1992, Warne went on to play 339 matches for Australia in the next one and a half a decade. Only the second bowler after former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (1,347) to pick 1,000 international wickets, Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker with 1,001 wickets under his belt with the help of 38 five-wicket hauls.

Twitter reactions on Shane Warne death:

Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne … Really !!!!! ☹️ Tell me it’s not true please — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 4, 2022

Surely not?? Utterly heartbreaking. — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 4, 2022

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was a crowd puller. Magician with the ball. Absolute legend of Australian cricket. First IPL winning captain. He will be missed, He will be remembered forever. #rip #shanewarne — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 4, 2022

