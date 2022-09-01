“I think KL Rahul is a class act”: Sunil Gavaskar asks for a longer rope for KL Rahul despite his poor form in Asia Cup 2022

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has asked for a longer rope for KL Rahul despite his poor run of form in the Asia Cup 2022.

Indian vice-captain KL Rahul has been facing a lot of criticism for his poor run of form. Rahul got out for a duck against Pakistan in the first game of the Asia Cup 2022, where he managed to score just 36 runs in 39 balls in the game against Hong Kong.

Rahul, who made his comeback against Zimbabwe, struggled to get going in a couple of matches against Zimbabwe as well. There have been calls of dropping him from the side, but former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has come in Rahul’s support.

Sunil Gavaskar asks for a longer rope for KL Rahul

Sunil Gavaskar believes that KL Rahul deserves a longer rope of the consistent performances he has shown in the past. He called Rahul a class act and believes that Rahul has shown his capability in the T20 format, and he is also the vice-captain of the side.

“I think KL Rahul is a class act. With the kind of performance he has had over the years for India… if you give others a long rope, why can’t we give KL Rahul a long rope? He is your vice-captain as well. You give him a long rope because we have all seen what he is capable of in the T20 format,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can’t fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 31, 2022

Gavaskar further added that Rahul is coming on the back of an injury, and it takes time to get the rhythm back after being on the sidelines for a longer period of time. He insists that the opposition will be devastated once Rhul finds his form back.

“He is coming back from an injury, so that the rhythm is not quite there but the rhythm will come and when it comes, it will be devasting for the opposition,” Gavaskar added.

Rahul finished as the 2nd highest run-scorer of IPL 2022, where he scored 616 runs at an average of 51.33 for Lucknow Super Giants. He got injured ahead of the home series against South Africa, and he missed the UK and West Indies tour. Rahul made his comeback in the recent ODI series against Zimbabwe.