“Biggest fraud in Indian cricket”: KL Rahul memes and funniest Twitter reactions after struggling innings vs Hong Kong

KL Rahul memes: The Indian vice-captain played a lacklustre knock at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

During the fourth match of Asia Cup 2022 between India and Hong Kong in Dubai, India vice-captain KL Rahul didn’t help himself or his position as an opening batter in the T20I squad by scoring 36 (39) at a strike rate of 92.30.

Opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma (21), Rahul ditched India’s recently preferred attacking approach at the top of the order by scoring 16 (20) in the powerplay. Lack of pace in both the opposition’s bowling attack and Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch, Rahul could neither generate any kind of pace nor find a way to break the shackles.

The right-handed batter not taking enough risks further added to his woes tonight. While Rahul did try a few innovative shots against the spinners, lack of timing and proper execution resulted in him reaping minimum rewards.

Looking out of sorts to an unbelievable extent, Rahul’s outdated approach acted as fuel to fire with respect to the discussion around his outdated approach in the shortest format. In times when contemporary top-order batters aren’t averse to playing risk-involving shots, Rahul adopting an archetype conventional batting strategy is unequivocally objectionable.

India, however, managed to turn the tables in the second half of their innings on the back of individual half-centuries from former captain Virat Kohli (59*) and batter Suryakumar Yadav (68*). While Kohli’s strike rate also needs to improve, Yadav’s maniac innings saw him scoring 68* (26) with the help of six fours and sixes each at a strike rate of 261.53.

KL Rahul memes and funniest Twitter reactions after struggling innings vs Hong Kong

KL Rahul is Biggest Fraud in Indian Cricket

I REPEAT KL Rahul is Biggest Fraud in Indian Cricket — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 28, 2022

Yes, the pitch is slow. But 36 in 39 is a bizarre innings from KL Rahul. We’ve heard so much about India wanting to play a new brand of cricket when it comes to batting. No evidence of that in this tournament.#INDvHK #AsiaCup — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) August 31, 2022

So much talk around the new template only to watch KL Rahul and Virat Kohli bat at run-a-ball. #INDvHK #AsiaCup — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 31, 2022

Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can’t fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 31, 2022

KL Rahul on work that too against Hong Kong, setting such level of bars for upcoming youngsters 😳 😱

KL Rahul the true ambassador of Academy 🥰❤️ #INDvHK — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) August 31, 2022

What on earth is driving KL Rahul to bat with this “approach” when India have been so vocal about aggressive intent. #INDvHK — Mayank (@kmayank9) August 31, 2022

It was an ordeal that’s just ended for KL Rahul – a real ordeal #INDvHK — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 31, 2022

KL Rahul’s attacking shots in the Powerplay: 1

The one he nailed for six off a free-hit. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) August 31, 2022

Kl Rahul as an opener in T20Is is something I never liked! I would rather prefer opening with Rishabh Pant even if that means a lot of risk! #INDvHK #AsiaCup2022 — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) August 31, 2022

KL Rahul gone for 36 from 39. The knives will be out again. He’s not making it easy on himself, and neither are the selectors. He’s just not an effective enough opener in modern T20i’s. #INDvHK 🇮🇳 🇭🇰 🏏 — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) August 31, 2022

Indians reacting to KL Rahul’s wicket: pic.twitter.com/KZw5vY1ciR — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) August 31, 2022

Nothing just a picture of Indian fans watching KL Rahul’s horrendous inings #INDvHK #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/zLWwwHVarc — Shikhar Rai (@shikhar_29_03) August 31, 2022

Sorry, can’t watch this 🙏 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) August 31, 2022

