“I think they missed a trick against Ireland”: Michael Clarke slams Australia for their approach after exit in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The Australian team has always been a great performer in the World Cups, but they could not even manage to reach the knockouts of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Michael Clarke, who led Australia to the 2015 World Cup trophy has slammed the Australian team for their performance and approach.

Ahead of the tournament, Australia were considered one of the favourites as they won the title last year, and they are also playing in home conditions. However, they suffered a very big blow in the first match only where New Zealand defeated Australia and the NRR of the Australian team was affected a lot.

Australia, New Zealand and England finished at 7 points at the end, but Australia got knocked out on their NRR. The approach of the Australian team has been criticized a lot as they could not get a single big win in the tournament. They were aware of their negative NRR from the first match itself.

Michael Clarke slams Australia for their approach after exit in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has blasted Australia for their approach in the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Clarke insists that the team missed the trick against Ireland and Afghanistan. Australian bowlers started on a brilliant note against Ireland, but Lorcan Tucker’s great knock allowed Ireland to go deeper in the match.

“The frustrating thing for me is – I think they missed a trick against Ireland … and then against Afghanistan, I don’t know what I was watching,” Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

Clarke said that the Australian team just focused on winning against Afghanistan rather than getting a big win in order to improve their NRR in the tournament. He said that the Australian team should have scored more than 200 runs so that they could have tried to get a win under their belt.

“It felt like they were doing everything they could just to beat Afghanistan. I know you can never just wipe the floor with a team and have that attitude but they had to. They had to walk out there against Afghanistan and say, ‘we’re going to make 200 and bowl you out for 100’ but they just didn’t have that aggressiveness, they didn’t have that fire in the belly, even in the field they looked a bit sluggish in the field.”

The host nations have never won the ICC T20 World Cup so far, and the story continued in this tournament as well.