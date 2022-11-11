“I value fearlessness”: Mohammad Haris aims to continue his fearless brand of cricket vs England in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final

Pakistan’s 21-year-old youngster Mohammad Haris has given a whole new dimension to the Pakistan side in this ICC T20 World Cup 2022. At one stage, Pakistan almost was knocked out of the tournament, but Haris injected new aggressive blood into the side.

Haris has played just three innings in the T20 World Cup so far, and he has impressed in all of them. He has clearly shown that he will express himself on the field, and with the World Cup final against England, he will be an asset. It is interesting that Haris made his T20I debut against England only last month.

Haris represented Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022, and he impressed everyone with his style of play. He played in just 5 matches, where he scored 166 runs at an incredible S/R of 186.51, which included one half-century. It will be thrilling to see Haris playing against England at the MCG.

Mohammad Haris aims to continue his fearless brand of cricket vs England

Pakistan’s youngster Mohammad Haris has been a welcome addition to the Pakistan side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Haris, who was a part of the traveling reserves, was drafted into the main side after the injury of Fakhar Zaman. Haris got his first opportunity in the match against South Africa, and he took it with both hands.

Haris scored 28 runs in just 11 balls against South Africa, whereas he scored 31 runs in 18 balls against Bangladesh. Both games were do or die for the Pakistani side, and the team was in a difficult situation in both of them. The way Haris batted in both matches was a treat for the fans.

Players may have scored more…but that 28 off 11 from Mohammad Haris was the best innings by a Pakistan batter in this World Cup. #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/2bk0wD7c6G — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) November 3, 2022

Haris has said that batting with fearlessness is a part of his personality, and he will continue to do the same in the final against England as well at the MCG. He said that he does not at the stature of a bowler but just back his kills to attack every bowler that comes in front of him.

“I value fearlessness and consider it to be a central trait of my personality. This is what my parents have taught me,” Mohammad Haris said.

“My game is such that I take the attack to every bowler. I didn’t look at the bowler, whether it was Rabada or Nortje or whoever else. I just backed myself and my own strengths.”