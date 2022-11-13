“Stokes should get this”: Sam Curran reckons Ben Stokes deserved England vs Pakistan Man of the Match award in T20 World Cup final 2022

England won the title of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 by beating Pakistan in the final by 5 wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. This is England’s 2nd T20 World Cup after winning their first title in 2010 in West Indies. All-rounder Sam Curran dominated the awards list of the tournament.

England opted to bowl first on a track that was destined to help the bowlers, and the duo of Sam Curran and Adil Rashid proved their ability in this match. Both of them combined for 5 wickets, and they managed to restrict Pakistan to a below-par total of 137-8. Shan Masood was the highest run-scorer of Pakistan.

The Pakistani bowlers tried their very best in the match, where Shaheen Afridi dismissed Alex Hales in the very first over of the match, but Jos Buttler’s attack at the start and Ben Stokes’ calmness at the end did the job for the English side. Stokes smashed the winning runs for the English side.

Sam Curran reckons Ben Stokes deserved England vs Pakistan Man of the Match

Sam Curran won the player of the match award for his brilliant spell in the final with the ball. However, Curran said that Ben Stokes deserved the award instead of him for his incredible half-century under pressure situation. Curran revealed how he used the dimensions of the ground.

Curran insists that he knew when he has to mix up with the slower balls as there are bigger boundaries at the MCG, and it won’t be easy for the batters clear the fences easily at this very ground.

“I don’t think I should be getting this, I think Ben Stokes should get this [POTM]. Big square boundaries, so I knew my into wicket bowling would work with big boundaries. I mixed it up with slower balls to make it tough for the batter,” Sam Curran said after winning Man of the Match against Pakistan.

Sam Curran calls World Cup win ‘incredibly special’

Sam Curran said that he looks up to Stokes, he insists that people question his abilities, but Stokes is an incredible player who proves his quality in difficult situations. He said that he has not bowled at the death much in his career, but he performed really well in the tournament.

“Incredibly special. We all look up to him. People question him but he’s incredible. Amazing crowd. I wanted to be adaptable coming into the tournament. I haven’t bowled much at the death before. Needed to be good with the bat too. How good is it to be a World Champ,” Sam Curran added.