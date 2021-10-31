ICC T20 Ranking batsman: What is Rohit Sharma’s ranking in T20Is in lead up to ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

ICC T20 Ranking batsman: Rohit Sharma’s ranking in the MRF ICC MRF Ratings does not do justice to the amount of talent he possesses

During the Super 12, Group 2 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dubai, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had won the Toss and along expected lines opted to field first, in what is believed to be a virtual knock-out match.

India sprung a surprise by not sending their regular opener Rohit Sharma out to bat and instead believed in the hitting ability of the southpaw sensation Ishan Kishan-who was sent in alongside KL Rahul.

This is only the third time since 2013 that Rohit Sharma has not opened for India in T20Is.In the other two occasions where he was slated in the middle order, he returned with scores of 0 and 60* respectively.

Rohit Sharma’s ICC T20 Ranking batsman

Team India’s tactical move to not send the 34-year-old out to open the innings backfired big time as Ishan Kishan (4 off 8 deliveries) was sent packing in the 3rd over of the Indian innings.

KL Rahul too got out at Deep Backward Square Leg off a slower delivery bowled by Tim Southee in the final over of the Powerplay.

With only 35 runs scored off the Powerplay, and hitting the ball quite cleanly so far- Rohit Sharma, decided to take on the Kiwi leg spinner Ish Sodhi- who bowled the short delivery which was surely asking to be hit. But unfortunately for Rohit, the ball seemed to stop a bit which Rohit mistimed, and hit it straight down the throat of the fielder stationed at Long-on.

That classic Rohit Sharma smile under the helmet just sums up the moment #T20WorldCup #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/XQZfza6iu7 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 31, 2021

At this point, it will be interesting to see where Rohit stands as far as the ICC T20I rankings is concerned. While England’s David Malan sits comfortably at the top with 831 points, Rohit Sharma surprisingly sits at number 24 in the T20I ratings. He has a total of 570 points under his name.

Rohit had achieved his highest ranking in T20Is way back on November 6. 2019 when he had accumulated a total of 718 rating points.

At the time of writing, Team India were reeling at 86 for the loss of 5 wickets with 17 Overs already bowled.