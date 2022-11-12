ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the tournament: Player of the Series 2022 World Cup shortlisted nominees

The winner of the Pakistan and England match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will take the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 trophy home. However, apart from the team trophy, there are some individual awards as well and Player of the Tournament is the most important trophy among them.

We have seen some great batting performances by players like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, etc, whereas players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Sam Curran, Shaheen Afridi, etc have impressed everyone with the ball. All of them are very strong candidates.

The all-rounders also play an important part, and it can be said that Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza has been one of the brightest lights of the tournament. It will be interesting to see who will win the trophy this time around.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the tournament

ICC have nominated 9 players for the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award. The voting will be done by fans for the same, and the player with the maximum number of votes will be given the trophy. David Warner won the Player of the Tournament award last time around in the UAE.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the Indian players to be nominated in the list. Both batters had a really good tournament with the bat. Kohli scored 296 runs in the tournament at 98.66, whereas Suryakumar scored 239 runs at 59.75. They were certainly at their best in the tournament.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup prize money

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi have been nominated from Pakistan. Shadab has impressed with both bat and the ball, where he has scored 78 runs at a S/R of 177.27, and he has scalped 10 wickets with the ball. Afridi has proved his form in the last three matches, and he has scalped 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.17.

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales and Sam Curran are nominated from England. Hales has scored runs in the tournament at 52.75, whereas Buttler has scored 199 runs at 49.75. Curran has been the ace bowler of the side, and he has scalped 10 wickets in 5 matches.

Sikandar Raza from Zimbabwe and Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka are also nominated. Raza scored 219 runs with the bat and scalped 10 wickets in bowling, whereas Hasaranga scalped 10 wickets at an economy of 6.41.