T20 World Cup 2022 winning prize: Price money for T20 World Cup 2022 winner

The 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup has reached its final, where Pakistan and England will battle for silverware. Apart from the trophy, the winners of the tournament will get also take a huge sum home with them. There are different prizes for the other teams in the tournament as well.

This world cup is quite similar to the 1992 World Cup, where Pakistan defeated England in the final at the MCG, and the same venue is hosting the final this time around as well. In fact, Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the semi-final of that tournament same as this time around.

ALSO READ: Melbourne weather for the final between Pakistan vs England

England lost the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup, whereas they lost in the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The winners of the 2010 T20 World Cup will be giving their best to take the silverware this time around with them. They are already the current champions of the 50-over World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2022 winning prize

The pinnacle event in Australia will end with the final between Pakistan and England. The winner of the tournament will get a huge sum as there is a total prize pool of $5.6 million in the tournament.

On Sunday, the winner of the match between Pakistan and England will get $1.6 million for winning the tournament, whereas the loser of the match will get $800,000. This is a huge amount, and the teams will give their best in the match to get that bumper prize home.

ALSO READ: Melbourne pitch report for Pakistan vs England final

India and New Zealand, who lost the semi-finals of the tournament will get $400,000 each, whereas the eight teams who got eliminated from the Super-12 stage will get $70,000 each. During the Super-12 stage, the teams got an additional amount of $40,000 per win.

Ahead of the Super-12 stage, the qualification round was also played. The four teams that got knocked out in the qualifiers i.e. West Indies, Scotland, Namibia and UAE got $40,000 each. Same as the Super-12 stage, the teams in the qualifier round got an additional amount of $40,000 per win.

*Currency mentioned in USD