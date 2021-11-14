ICC T20 World Cup Awards List: Full List of highest run-scorer, highest wicket-taker and Man of the Tournament

T20 World Cup Awards List: The SportsRush brings you all the awards won by individuals and teams at the end of ICC T20 World Cup.

The caravan of ICC T20 World Cup finally came to its end, and Australia/New Zealand won the prestigious title. This is the first-ever T20 World Cup title for the side. However, ICC doesn’t only award the winning team in the World Cup, but there are a lot of individual awards up for grab.

Now, let’s have a look at all the award winners in the 2021 edition of the UCC T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 World Cup Awards List:

Highest run-scorer

Both Pakistan’s openers dominated the run-scoring charts on a consistent basis. Babar scored 303 runs at an average of 60.60, whereas Rizwan has scored 281 runs at 70.25. Jos Buttler remained the only centurion of the tournament, and he scored 269 runs at 89.66.

However, the late spark by David Warner in the tournament allowed him to enter the race, and courtesy of yet another half-century on the eve of the Final, he finished at the 2nd spot with 289 runs under his belt, while averaging 48.16.

Any Indian player could not even enter the race and that was a shocking thing regarding the superstars they had.

The highest run-scorer of the ICC T20 World Cup is Pakistan’s Babar Azam with 303 runs is 6 matches at an average of 60.60.

Highest wicket-taker

Sri Lanka’s spinner Wanindu Hasaranga never came down in the wicket-taking charts. He scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 5.20, and he was brilliant in the tournament. Adam Zampa always remained in the hunt, and his bowling helped Australia to pull breaks in the middle-overs. He in fact ended up as Australia’s best bowler in the T20 World Cup with 13 wickets, which also included the wicket of New Zealand’s in-form batter Martin Guptill in the Finals. He finished on the 2nd spot, behind Hasaranga.

Shakib could have added more to his 11 wickets tally, but he missed a couple of games due to injury. For New Zealand, Trent Boult’s left-arm pace remained effective throughout the tournament.

The highest wicket-taker of the ICC T20 World Cup is Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga with 16 wickets at a splendid average of 9.75.

Man of the Final

With a splendid knock of 77 runs off 50 deliveries, the Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the man/player of the final. His knock was instrumental in chasing down the score of 172/4 posted by New Zealand.

It is worth mentioning that this was Mitchell Marsh’s 6th score of 50+ and amazingly, all of them have been hit this year itself in his 10-year-long T20 career.

You could say that Australia came in to this World Cup with the worst T20 record in recent times, but that overlooks the fact that they rarely play their best XI — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) November 14, 2021

Man of the Tournament

This is the most prestigious individual award of the tournament. Babar Azam’s consistency was great in the tournament, whereas David Warner’s individual brilliance for Australia was also special. The all-around performance of Wanindu Hasaranga also gained him acknowledgment from around the world.

Man of the Tournament is Australia’s David Warner for amassing a total of 289 runs in the tournament at an average of 48.16, which included a tournament-winning knock of 53 off 38 deliveries against New Zealand. He ended up as the second-highest run scorer of the tournament behind Pakistan’s Babar Azam.