ICC T20 World Cup live streaming free in Pakistan and UK: Free live streaming cricket apps for PAK vs ENG final 2022

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final, unequivocally the number one cricket match of the year, will begin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in less than half an hour from now. Only the eighth such match in the history of T20s, it is safe to assume that it will be closely followed by the cricketing fraternity across the globe.

With weather being a major threat to this match, rain gods have been very kind for now. Readers must note that Sunday morning was expected to receive more rainfall in the city than Sunday evening.

Considering how the morning witnessed the presence of sunshine albeit in parts, all the stakeholders would be hoping for the match to be completed today itself. With the city’s inclement weather conditions already abandoning three Super 12 matches last month, one would really hope for weather to not play spoilsport for the fourth time over the MCG in this World Cup.

With their respective teams reaching the finals, both Pakistani and English fans have set eyes on a second T20 World Cup title. In what will be a T20 World Cup victory for Pakistan after 13 years, it will be the same for England after 12 years.

Hence, while one of the two teams will become the second team after West Indies to win this title for the second time, the other will become the second team after Sri Lanka to lose a T20 World Cup final for the second time.

ICC T20 World Cup live streaming in Pakistan and UK

Excited Pakistani fans will get to watch the all-important match on PTV Sports and A-Sports. As far as the streaming websites/apps are concerned, official website of PTV, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz and ARY ZAP will all be live streaming the final match.

English fans, on the other hand, will be able to watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final on channels namely Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix. Much like these channels owned by Sky Sports, SkyGO + Sky Sports App will be live streaming the match for people residing in the UK.

It is noteworthy that all the above mentioned television channels and streaming platforms offer paid services and that there is no option to watch this match for free legally.