Pakistan vs England weather of MCG Cricket Ground: Weather in Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow T20 World Cup final

The final of a World Cup is played between two teams in the general run of things. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final, however, won’t have any other option than to accommodate a third competitor in the name of (inclement) weather.

Scheduled to be the third World Cup final at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (second involving Pakistan and England), the match is in severe danger of getting severely affected by rain tomorrow.

Having already been host to three out of four rain-abandoned Super 12 matches, it would be quite a shame for a sporting hub in Melbourne to witness rainfall playing spoilsport on the most important cricketing day of this summer.

“We’re playing in a World Cup final. Accept that and be really excited by that!” ❤️ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hg8oMlwEmt — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 12, 2022

Having said that, readers must note that there’s a reserve day (November 14) in store in case a mutual weather scare among the global cricketing fraternity manages to call the shots on Sunday. Furthermore, it is also worth noting that a minimum of 10 overs have to be played across both the innings for a match to be completed according to ICC’s updated regulations around playing conditions of a World Cup final.

Pakistan vs England weather of MCG Cricket Ground

For starters, weather forecast in Melbourne doesn’t promises to be ideal even for a T20 contest. In all honesty, far away from ideal. With Sunday expected to be a proper rainy day in the city, it would require some sort of miraculous turnaround for the city to host an uninterrupted 40-over match tomorrow.

ALSO READ: What is the highest innings total in Melbourne T20Is?

While weather portal AccuWeather predicts an as high as 83% rain probability in the wee hours of the day, the number will reduce a bit as the day progresses but will still remain in excess of 50% throughout the day (including match hours). “Severe Weather Warnings” and “Flood Watch Alerts” further validate the presence of unpleasant weather in the city on a match day.

MCG hourly weather on Sunday

07:00 PM (match start time) – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 52%).

08:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

09:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 56%).

10:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

11:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 63%).

00:00 AM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 63%).