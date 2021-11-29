ICC Test Championship points table 2021 2023: How many points have India won for drawing Kanpur Test vs New Zealand?

ICC Test Championship points table: India and New Zealand put on display a fighting draw which went down to the wire at the Green Park.

Adding to the list of nerve-wracking Test matches played in the recent times, India and New Zealand put on display a fighting draw which went down to the wire in Kanpur today.

India’s three-member spin attack dictated terms on the final day of the match to pick as many as five wickets in the final session. Needing one more wicket to go 1-0 up in the two-match series, India were devoid of a victory by debutant New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra as him trusting his defence worked wonders for his team.

Playing 91 balls for his 18*, Ravindra kept New Zealand in the game before receiving some aid by bad light. The valiant knock saw the 22-year old player justifying his selection ahead of the likes of Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell.

ICC Test Championship points table 2021-2023

Playing their first-ever match of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, defending champions New Zealand played like champions to win four points. As is the case in a drawn Test match in this cycle of the Test Championship, even India have won four points out of this draw.

Since positions on the Test Championship 2021-23 points table are decided on the basis of percentage of points won, New Zealand (4) are currently at the top of the table followed by Sri Lanka (12), India (30), Pakistan (12), West Indies (12) and England (14).

How good is test cricket!! 5 days, tough cricket played by both teams and it ends in a draw. That’s why we love it. Can’t wait for the 2nd test in Mumbai. #india #newzealand I can’t wait for the Ashes!! https://t.co/AHZhLmqOCB — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 29, 2021

Considering the loopholes in the format and points system of the inaugural Test Championship, ICC (International Cricket Council) had tinkered with the points system to ensure a level playing field for all teams taking part in the competition irrespective of the number of matches they play.